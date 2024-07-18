Ashantifest Pits Adoato, Amakom, Bantama, Ejisu…For Semi Finals

The semi-final clashes of the MTN Ashantifest football tournament have been scheduled for today.

The first semi-final clash will see Ejisu FC taking on Bantama FC, with semi-final two pitting Adoato FC against Amakom FC.

The MTN Ashantifest Inter Community Gala 2024 produced exciting results at quarter-final stage.

Last Thursday, the exciting quarter final matches begun at Otumfuo Park, Dechemso, where proceedings kicked off at 2 pm with the first match which Ejisu beat Tech 2-0 — goals registered by Yusif Kamal, Victor Asamoah and Joseph Gordon, while Nasir Pablo Aimar of Tech missed a penalty.

In the second quarter-final game, Atonsu lost 0-1 to Adoato, with Augustine Okrah fetching the only goal.

Last Friday, the other quarter-final game between Abrepo and Bantama ended 1-1. Emmanuel Asiedu and Emmanuel Sarpong ‘Agogo’ (pen) got the goals, while Kwadwo Randy of Bantama saw red card. Bantama won 4-3 on penalties.

The quarter-final four between Amakom and Santasi at the Otumfuo Park, Dechemso, saw Amakom winning 2-0 against Santasi with Nana Kwame ‘Laliga’ and Elvis Kyei Baffour ‘Awukye’ finding the net. Yusif Alhassan Chibsah of Santasi saw red card.

