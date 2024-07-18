Stars Rock ‘Ghana Party In The Park’

King Paluta

Some selected Ghanaian artistes, including King Paluta, showcased their talents last Saturday, during the annual ‘Ghana Party in the Park (GPITP)’ music festival, which took place in Oak Hill Park in Barnet, UK.

The event, which brought thousands of people from Ghana and other African countries together, gave them a chance to network and spread awareness of Ghana’s rich cultural legacy around the world.

About 8,000 music enthusiasts flocked to the location to take part in the event organised by Akwaaba UK, which witnessed a range of games and activities in addition to excellent music.

King Paluta, the New Artiste of the Year for the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), commanded attention during the ceremony.

In addition to showcasing his customary vocal and dancing prowess, King Paluta’s performance on stage had music lovers standing on their feet and singing along. His delivery was remarkable.

Both young and old enjoyed the event’s variety of entertainment, which included live traditional music and dance.

Attendees were treated to diverse musical performances by different artistes.

The much hyped event witnessed groundbreaking performances from artistes such as Wendy Shay, KiDi, Olivetheboy, Dancegod Lloyd, Tulenkey, Lasmid, and Beeztrap Kotm, among others who light up the stage.

Their stunning stagecraft and popular songs captivated music lovers to the point where they begged for more from them.

Not to be left off the list are Wendy Shay and KiDi, who both performed brilliantly at the occasion.

They mounted the stage and delivered hit after hit. They delighted the crowd with tunes that got them dancing all the way through.

For almost two decades, the Ghana Party in the Park festival, organised by Akwaaba UK, has hosted some of Ghana’s biggest artistes in the United Kingdom, with thousands in attendance.

By George Clifford Owusu