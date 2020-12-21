MoH Opens Recruitment For Doctors, Dentists

Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, Health Minister

The Ministry of Health, (MOH) has opened the application for the recruitment of medical doctors and dentists into the country’s public health service.

The applicants are supposed to have completed their house job and must be permanently registered with the Dental and Medical council (19th and 20th list).

A statement released by the ministry and signed by the acting chief director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, said recruitment into the service would start on Monday, December 21, 2020 at 12:00pm.

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the ministry of health online application portal by logging in unto https://hr.moh.gov.gh with their PIN and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the ministry,” it said.

It further indicated that the deadline for the submission of application was Thursday, December 31, 2020 at 5:00pm.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri