MoH Recruits Medical, Dental Officers

The Ministry of Health, (MOH) has announced the opening of application for the recruitment of Medical Doctors and Dentists into the country’s health service.

The applicants are supposed to have completed their house job and have been verified by the Dental and Medical Council under the 25th and 26th list.

A statement released by the Ministry and signed by the Chief Director, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari said recruitment into the service will start on Monday September 12, 2022 at 12 pm.

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging in unto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry,” it said.

It explained that applicants who select the Ghana Health Service (GHS) will be posted by the Director General to regions and facilities where there are vacancies and their services are needed.

It further indicated that the deadline for the submission of application is Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 6pm.

“The public is kindly informed that the Ministry of Health does not charge money for recruitment and posting. Therefore, all applicants are advised not to make any payment for this recruitment and whoever pays, does so at their own risk. Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry,” the statement said.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri