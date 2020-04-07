MOH Recruits More Nurses

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the commencement of the recruitment process for nurses and midwives who completed their studies in 2017, into the country’s health workforce.

A public announcement released by the ministry called on trained diploma and degree nurses and midwives from accredited public and private health training institutions to apply.

“Recruitment into the Service will commmence Tuesday April 10. 2020 at 10:00 am.

Qualified nurses and midwives are requested to formully apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.gov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preffered agency under the Ministry for posting,” it said.

The announcement signed by the Chief Director of the ministry, Nana Kwabena Adjei-Mensah further noted that the deadline for submission of application is May 15, 2020 at 6.00 pm.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri