Coronavirus Update: Ghana’s Case Count Jumps to 287

The case count for confirmed cases of coronavirus (Covid-19) in Ghana has increased by over 60 new cases bringing the total to 287 as at midnight, April 6, 2020.

The update released by the

Ghana’s outbreak response managment team on its website however, did not record any new death as the death toll remained at five.

“As at 6th April 2020, 23:30 hr, a total of 287 cases of COVID-19 with five (5) deaths have been recorded, ” the Ghana Health Service (GHS) stated.

The GHS indicated that the rise in the case count follows the government’s decision to enhanced contact tracing and testing measures.

Breakdown of Cases

A total of 172 cases were reported from the routine and enhanced surveillance activities.

Out of this number three people have recovered, 18 have been discharged for home management, while 144 are responding to treatment at health facilities.

Two people are said to be moderately ill.

Mandatory Quarantine

One hundred and fifteen cases were also recorded from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale .

Out of the 1,030 travellers who were quarantined during the period, 79 (7.7%) were positive during the initial testing whilst 951 were negative.

However, 26 people among those that were initially negative were found to have converted to be positive at the exit screening, bringing to a total of 105 which constitutes 10.2% among the travellers that were quarantined.

The GHS indicated that the period for mandatory quarantine for travellers who arrived 21-22 March 2020 has ended with those testing negative for the second time being released to go home.

No one has recovered out of this group but 31 patients have been discharged for home management.

Seventy-four others are said to be doing well and are responding to treatment in treatment facilities.

All the 10 confirmed cases in Tamale are responding to treatment according to the GHS.

Regional Distribution

The Greater Accra Region has most cases with 256 followed by the Ashanti Region with 18,and Northern Region, 10.

The Upper West, Eastern, Upper East regions have all recorded a case each.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri