MoH Recruits Nurse Assistant Clinicals and Preventives

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has announced the opening of the recruitment process for Nurse Assistant Clinicals and Nurse Assistant Preventives.

This group of health workers should have completed from the various Public Health Training Institutions in June 2019 and be permanently registered with the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana to qualify for recruitment into the service.

A press release signed by the Chief Director of the Ministry, Kwabena Boadu Oku-Afari, indicated that the recruitment process will commence on Wednesday 9 June 2021 at noon.

“Qualified applicants are requested to formally apply on the Ministry of Health online application portal by logging-in onto https://hr.moh.qov.gh and follow the instructions to select the preferred agency under the Ministry,” it said.

It said the deadline for submission of the application is Friday 18th June 2021 at 6 pm.

“The public is kindly informed that the Ministry of Health does not charge money for recruitment and postings, therefore all applicants are advised not to make any payment for this recruitment and whoever pays, does so at their own risk. Any person who demands money should be reported to the Chief Director of the Ministry,” it added.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri