Daily Minimum Wage Increased

Ignatius Baffuor Awuah

The National Daily Minimum Wage has been adjusted upward.

From Ghc 11.82, the daily minimum wage has been increased to Ghc 12.53, representing a 6 percent increment.

This was announced in a communique issued by the National Tripartite Committee on the 2021 and 2022 national daily minimum wage.

According to the Communique, the 2022 daily minimum wage is Ghc 13.53, which is eight percent over the 2021 figure of Ghc 12.53.

It said “the effective date for the implementation of the 2021 NDMW is 4th June, 2021.”

The Communique added that “the effective date for the implementation of the 2022 NDMW shall be 1st January, 2022.”

Below is the Communique

By Melvin Tarlue