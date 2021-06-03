Ayine Faces Probe Over Attack On Supreme Court

The Judicial Secretary, Cynthia Pamela Addo, has filed a petition for former Deputy Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Dominic Ayine, to be investigated for certain statements he allegedly made against the judiciary.

According to the petition dated May 25, 2021, Dr Ayine, a member of John Mahama legal team during the Presidential Election Petition trial at a panel discussion on the case and their impact on Africa’s democracy, “questioned the independence of the Judiciary due to the manner the Supreme Court adjudicated the 2020 election petition.”

“According to him, the Supreme Court’s failed to apply the rules of procedure as well as the consistent and continuous dismissal of the petitioner’s applications or reliefs were the basis of his assertion,” the petition said.

Former President John Mahama was the petitioner in the 2020 presidential election petition hearing.

Dr Ayine was cited for contempt by the Supreme Court during the hearing and was made to apologize to the bench on live television.

Below is the petition

By Melvin Tarlue