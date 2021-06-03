Speaker Supports Green Ghana Day Project

The Speaker of Parliament Alban Kingsford Bagbin has lend his support to the Green Ghana Day slated for June 11.

Mr Bagbin said he will lead Parliament to plant trees in support of the Green Ghana campaign to Green the nation and restore her lost forest cover.

The Speaker stated this when the Deputy Minister Designate for Lands and Natural Resources, Benito Owusu Bio called on him today.

Other Distinguished and High Profile Personalities who have pledged their unflinching support and unwavering commitment to the Green Ghana Project are the President of the Republic, Chief Justice, President of National House of Chiefs, Chief Imam etc.