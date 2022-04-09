More Arrested In GH¢200k SIM Fraud

Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah – EOCO Boss

THE ECONOMIC and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has arrested one more person on suspicion of being part of the SIM swap fraud syndicate.

The latest arrest brings to five the number of persons arrested in the crime.

Information gathered have indicated that the EOCO has begun interrogating the suspects, whose names have been withheld.

It would be recalled that EOCO in collaboration with the Ghana Association of Banks (GAB) earlier arrested four persons engaged in the SIM swap fraud.

The suspects, according to a representative of GAB, Ransford Nana Addo Jnr, were picked up at various locations in the country for colluding and illegally accessing the accounts of people, and stealing money from them.

Sources said the suspects succeeded in stealing a total of GH¢200,000 from some banks before their arrest.

On Thursday, the suspects’ lawyers wanted a bail for them when they were sent to court but they were not able to meet the conditions.

Yesterday, they were again sent to court but the court did not sit.

Checks from EOCO have revealed that the suspects are in police custody assisting in investigations.

BY Linda Tenyah-Ayettey