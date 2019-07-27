More Customers Win in Melcom Big 30 Promo

(From Left) Ashok Nair COO Melcom, Sonya Sadhwani, Head of Brand Management, Benedict Martin Mensah and Pearl Mingle (car winners) and Mr. Avenorgbo.

More customers of Melcom Ghana Limited are winning big in the company’s Big 30 Promo dubbed: “Scratch Am, Win Am.”

Already, some 12 lucky customers are proud winners of Renault Kwid Authentique 5 seater Hatchback, with others taking home prizes such as Bajaj x 125 motorcycles, Nasco AC Split HP WhtGold NAST 12, Lenovo Laptops and Akai Chest freezers.

Other customers also won gift vouchers worth GH¢1000, Akai LED 32 Satellites TV, Bruhm-BRS-081FMDS, Samsung Mobile Galaxy A2 Core 8GB, 1GB Smart phones and Akai Microwave ovens.

Speaking at the third draw held at the Melcom Plus shop at North Kaneshie, where 69 prizes were given out, Director of Communications, Melcom, Godwin Avenorgbo, said the promo is a way for the company to show appreciation to its customers for shopping at the retail outlet for the past 30 years.

“We want to thank Ghanaians for their support; it is not an easy thing doing business in a market place like this when there is so much competition, so for Melcom to have survived and grown to this height and still growing we think it is because Ghanaians have supported us and we must give back to society,” he told journalists.

He indicated that the draw was a side attraction to the 30th anniversary celebration which would be climaxed with the presentation of cars to winners in a special ceremony come September 2019.

“All the other prizes can be received at the branches; the results are published and the winners are informed by telephone calls to claim their prizes,” he added.

Scratch Am, Win Am Promo

To celebrate customers of Melcom, a nine-week scratch and win promo has commenced where every purchase at a Melcom shop branch throughout Ghana worth the value of GH¢100 qualifies the customer to receive a scratch card which reveals a secret code.

The customer would then send the secret code indicated on the scratch card to the shortcode 1788 on all networks to enter a draw to win any of the prizes listed above.

The promotion would be under the patronage of the National Lottery Authority (NLA). To ensure fairness, all workers of Melcom and NLA are exempted from this promotion.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Rhodaline Naa Adjeley King