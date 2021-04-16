More Deputy Ministers Pop Up; List Out On Monday

John Kumah

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that the final list of deputy ministerial nominees is ready.

However, the names will be made public on Monday after President Akufo-Addo submits them to the Speaker of Parliament.

According to a credible report gleaned from the Presidency, Jubilee House, the nominees received briefing from the president during their Wednesday evening parley where the he explained why he settled on them and the responsibilities imposed on them.

The nominees will officially be released on Monday, according to a source.

Most of the deputy ministers are picked from the majority bench in Parliament with substantial number of women.

With the exception of three ministries- Finance, Energy and Trade and Industry, which have three deputies, no other ministry has more than two deputies in line with the president’s determination to have a lean government.

The names are:

1. Finance –Abena Osei Asare, Charles Adu Boahen and John Kumah

2. Trade- Ama Dokua Asiamaah Agyei, Herbert Krapa and and Michael Okyere Baafi

3. Energy- Andrew Kofi Egyapa Mercer, Mohammed Amin Anta and William Owuraku Aidoo

4. Education: Gifty Twum Ampofo and Rev John Ntim Fordjour

5. Attorney General: Dinah Asonaba Dapaah and Alfred Tuah Yeboah

6. Gender- Lariba Zuweira Abudu, MP Walewale

7. Interior – Nana Eyiah, MP Gomoa Central

8. Youth & Sports- Evans Opoku Bobie, former Ahafo regional minister

9. Defence- Amankwah Manu

10. Railways- Kwaku Asante Boateng

11. Employment- Bright Wereko Brobbey

12. Fisheries- Moses Anim

13. Roads & Highways, Mavis Nkansah Boaduand Stephen Jalulah

14. Communication- Ama Pomaa Boateng and Richard Ahiagah

15. Lands & Forestry- Benito Owusu-Bio and Mireku Duker

16. Foreign Affairs- Mbomba, MP Tatale and Kwaku Ampratwum Sarpong

17. Food and Agriculture- Yaw Frimpong Addo and Hardi Tuferu

18. Transport – Hassan Tampuli and Adom

19. Local Government- OB Amoah and Collins Ntim

20. Information- Fati Abubakar

DGN Online Report