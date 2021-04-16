Lands Ministry Reacts To Agitations over La Lands

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has reacted to agitations over La land in Accra.

The agitations over the lands led to a confrontation between youth of La and personnel of the Ghana Armed Forces on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

The agitations, according to the Lands Ministry, are “over the ownership of land adjoining the Burma Camp Military Cemetery.”

“This situation is unfortunate as the Ministry has already commenced series of constructive engagement and negotiation with it relevant stakeholders in this matter,” the Ministry said in a statement signed by its Chief Director, Prof. Patrick Agbesinyale.

“All parties are requested to remain calm and exercise restraint. The Ministry is making every effort to profer a lasting solution which will inure to the benefit of all parties and the country.”

By Melvin Tarlue