More Regions Benefit From Nana B Orphan Constituency Project

Henry Nana Boakye

THE National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, aka Nana B, has taken his Orphan Constituency Project (OCP) to the Ashanti, Bono, Bono East, Upper West and North East regions.

The constituencies were given motorbikes and other logistics to aid in mobilization and other relevant party activities ahead of the 2020 general elections.

The OCP is a youth wing project of the NPP which focuses on retooling, resourcing and empowering constituencies where the NPP has no sitting MPs to enable them to win those seats in the 2020 general elections.

The project, since its launch some two months ago, has seen about 60 orphan constituencies in 12 regions across the country benefiting

Four other regions — Oti, Volta, Central and Greater Accra — are expected to benefit before the end of the year.

By Nana Kwasi