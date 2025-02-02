Morocco Reaffirms Commitment to Peace & Reconciliation in Africa

Morocco’s unwavering commitment to peace and reconciliation in Africa was reaffirmed Friday before the African Union’s Peace and Security Council (PSC), as the Kingdom emphasized the need for a comprehensive approach linking security, development, and stability.

Speaking at an AU PSC meeting marking African Day of Peace and Reconciliation, Morocco’s Permanent Representative to the AU and UNECA, Mohamed Arrouchi, underscored the Kingdom’s consistent engagement in fostering stability across the continent, in line with the High Directives of HM King Mohammed VI.

Africa’s security challenges—rising political violence, terrorism, and extremism, compounded by economic and social crises—continue to hinder development efforts, Arrouchi warned.

These instabilities have severe repercussions, affecting millions and impeding progress toward peace, security, and good governance.

Given the limitations of a purely military approach, Morocco advocates a multidimensional strategy, recognizing the critical link between peace, security, and economic development as the foundation for lasting stability.

Morocco actively supports African-led peace initiatives, mediation efforts, capacity building, and regional cooperation, Arrouchi noted, underlining that the Kingdom prioritizes mediation and dialogue as conflict-resolution tools, strategic partnerships to enhance African peace efforts and socio-economic development as a means to reinforce stability.

By fostering reconciliation, economic empowerment, and regional cooperation, Morocco remains committed to building a peaceful, prosperous, and resilient Africa, he concluded.