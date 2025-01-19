Morocco Welcomes Gaza Ceasefire Agreement Progress

King Mohammed VI

Two days before the Gaza ceasefire agreement comes into force, the Kingdom of Morocco, whose Sovereign, His Majesty King Mohammed VI, may God assist Him, chairs the Al-Quds Committee, welcomes the progress made towards halting the hostilities and attacks that have been unleashed on civilians since October 7, 2023.

“The Kingdom calls on all Palestinian and Israeli parties to give peace a chance and to demonstrate a sincere and constructive commitment, far from any short-term or opportunistic considerations”, says a press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.

The same source adds that the Kingdom hopes for this ceasefire agreement to be fully respected, and to lead to a halt of attacks on civilians, the return of displaced persons and the free flow of humanitarian aid in sufficient quantities.

As emphasized by His Majesty King Mohammed VI, Chairman of the Al-Quds Committee, notably in His Royal Message to the last Arab Summit, it is essential to avoid resolving one crisis to enter another.

The ceasefire agreement should pave the way for a genuine peace process, enabling the establishment of a Palestinian State within the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, living side by side in peace with Israel.

Source: MAP