Mortal Remains of Bawumia’s Late Mother Arrives In Walewale

Mortal remains of late Hajia Mariama Bawumia arrives in Walewale

The mortal remains of the late Hajia Mariama Bawumia, mother of Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia have arrived in Walewale in the North East Region for burial.

The late Hajia Mariama Bawumia is expected to be laid to rest at the family house in Walewale.

Hajia Mariama passed away peacefully yesterday September 13, 2021, in Accra.

The late Hajia Mariama Bawumia was born on September 15,1939 and died at the age of 82 years.

She is to be buried at the same spot with her husband the late Mumuni Bawumia, at their house in Walewale.

Vice President , Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, also arrived at the family house in Walewale accompanied by elders of the family.

The National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay, National Secretary, John Boadu, National Organizer, Sammy Awuku and other bigwigs of the NPP are at the burial grounds in Walewale.

Other dignitaries include the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, Majority leader in parliament, Kyei Mensah Bonsu, Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, Interior Minister, Ambrose Dery, Ministers and Deputy Ministers of State, CEOs, MMDCEs, Member of Parliament, Members of the opposition NDC, Chairman, and leader of the CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpong Sarpong Kumakuma among others.

FROM Eric Kombat, Walewale