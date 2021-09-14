Bawumia Mother’s Funeral Underway

Hundreds of mourners are attending the funeral rites of the mother of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia at Walewale in the Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Hajia Mariama Bawumia died in Accra on Monday, September 13, 2021 aged 82.

As a devout Muslim, she being buried in in Walewale in line with Islamic traditions.

Several mourners are expected at the funeral which is underway as dignitaries have started arriving.

The National Chief Imam, Sheik Osmanu Nuhu Sharabutu, is expected to perform a short Islamic rites to bid Hajia Mariama Bawumia farewell.

By Vincent Kubi