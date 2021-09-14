Owusu-Bempah Back To Cells After Health Scare

Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah

The General Overseer of Glorious Word Power Ministries International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, who reportedly fell ill a few hours after his incarceration has been sent back to cells.

The embattled Man of God, according to sources spent less than three hours at the police hospital, where he was rushed for treatment Monday night.

Sources say, upon his arrival at the health facility, the doctors on duty attended to him, after which they discharged him back to the police cells to continue with his one-week remand.

On Sunday, September 12, 2021 Rev. Owusu Bempah and four others; Mensah Ofori, Michael Boateng, Frederick Ohene and Nathaniel Agyekum were arrested by the police for issuing threats, brandishing weapons and attacking Police officers.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah and the other four were yesterday hauled before the court on six counts of threats of death.

Rev. Owusu-Bempah and Mensah Ofori have been charged with two counts of offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and threat of death while the remaining three were charged with assault on a public officer.

They all pleaded not guilty to the charges when they appeared before the court presided over by Her Honour Afia Owusua Appiah.

The accused persons are facing charges for allegedly threatening to kill fetish priestess turned so-called evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Okomfo Agradaa.

One other suspect in the matter is currently at large as police are making efforts to arrest him.

The appearance of Rev. Bempah saw a number of people, most of whom are members of his church, trooping to the premises of the court to show solidarity to the popular pastor.

Court Proceedings

Counsel for the accused persons, Gary Nimako Marfo, after the charges were read and the plea of the accused persons were taken, then prayed the court to grant them bail pending the trial.

He assured the court that they will appear before it to stand trial.

The application for bail was opposed by the prosecution led by Chief Inspector Dennis Terkpetey who argued that two of the police officers who were assaulted by some of the accused persons are still on admission at the hospital.

The judge in her ruling dismissed the application for bail to allow prosecution enough time to investigate the case since the accused were only arrested last Sunday.

She, therefore, remanded them into police custody and adjourned the matter to September 20, 2021 for them to reappear to stand trial.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey