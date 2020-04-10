Mother & Kids Die In Fire

New Takoradi, a fishing community in the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis was thrown into a state of mourning on Good Friday when a family were burnt to death.

The deceased, mother and her two children names were given as Mena Mansa, 28; Paa Kwesi, 3 and Obaa Yaa, eleven months old.

Their charred bodies have since been deposited at the Effia -Nkwanta hospital morgue for autopsy.

An eyewitness said the cause of the fire was yet to be established by investigators but also alleged that a gallon of premix fuel which was stored in the house of the deceased might have sparked the fire.

He said the fire quickly spread to the bathroom where the mother and her two children were taking their bath.

“When we saw the flames coming from the house, we quickly rushed to the scene to help put it off.”

“We later heard one of the children shouting for help but the bathroom was located at where the fire was coming from, so there was little we could do”, he explained.

He stated that later, personnel of the fire service arrived at the scene, put off the fire and retrieved the burnt bodies.

Meanwhile, the Western Regional Minister, Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah who also doubles as the Member of Parliament for the area had visited the scene to commiserate with the rest of the family.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi