Motor Rider Stabs Two Persons Over Leftover Beer

A 31-year old motor rider has been remanded by an Accra Circuit Court for allegedly stabbing and injuring two persons in a scuffle over “leftover beer”.

Salifu Awudu is said to have stabbed an unemployed man in the abdomen and administered cuts on a forestry officer’s arm with jack knife and an unknown object.

Awudu charged with two counts of causing harm, has pleaded not guilty.

He is to reappear before the Court on November 11, presided over Evelyn Asamoah.

Prosecuting, Police Chief Inspector Emmanuel Haligah, said Richard Nunoo, the first complainant, was unemployed and resided at Laterbiokoshie.

Prosecution said Nunoo was on admission at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

Prosecution said the second complainant, Tony Milama, was a Forestry officer, who resided at Town Council Line in Accra. Awudu resided at Sabon Zongo.

Prosecution said on October 18, this year, at 1pm, Nunoo and his friend known as Salimba Alpha, also a witness in the matter, patronised a drinking spot at Sabon Zongo where they purchased drinks.

On reaching the spot, Prosecution said they met another friend who purchased a bottle of club beer for Nunoo and Alpha.

Having finished the drink, Prosecution said Nunoo and Alpha left the spot leaving a small quantity of the beer in the bottle. However, Alpha poured the small quantity of beer in his disposable cup.

Prosecution said a man at the spot, asked Alpha why he did not give the remaining beer to him but Alpha responded that what was left was too little to be shared. Awudu, who was also at the scene, asked Alpha “what nonsense he was saying?”

Prosecution said Alpha in his response to Awudu stated that “he was not talking to him, as such, he should mind his business.”

Prosecution said Awudu took offence and attacked Alpha.

Prosecution said Nunoo pulled Awudu away but to his dismay, Awudu stabbed him in the abdomen with a jack knife.

Nunoo, prosecution said, cried out for help and he was rushed to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital for treatment.

Prosecution said Awudu was arrested by members of the community and sent to the Police station.

However, Awudu fiercely resisted arrest and he sustained injuries on the face. Awudu also cut the Milama with an unknown object on the arm.

Prosecution said Awudu was also taken to the Hospital for treatment and he was discharged.

GNA