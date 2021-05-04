Mourinho joins Roma after Tottenham Sack

Jose Mourinho

Jose Mourinho has joined Italian Serie A side, AS Roma, few weeks after being sacked by English team, Tottenham Hotspur.

He has described himself as the “Special One.”

The ex-Real Madrid and Manchester United head coach will lead Roma next season.

Confirming the news this afternoon on Twitter, Roma stated that they were “delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.”

Reacting to his new role as A.S Roma manager, Jose Mourinho observed that “After meetings with the ownership, I immediately understood their ambitions for Roma. Together we want to build a winning project.”

“The incredible passion of the fans convinced me to accept the job. I can’t wait to start next season. Daje Roma!”, he said.

The Portuguese has managed Inter Milan to a treble before leaving to join Real Madrid.

By Melvin Tarlue