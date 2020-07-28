Mourinho Set To Take Tottenham Places

Jose Mourinho says he intends to get Tottenham back “where we belong” after they qualified for the Europa League with a hard-fought draw at Crystal Palace.

The result saw Spurs leapfrog into sixth place above Wolves, who lost at Chelsea.

“When all the players are available, we showed in this last period where we belong,” Mourinho said.

“I don’t know, maybe in this period, after lockdown, we finished third or fourth in the table. So that’s where we belong.

“I want to have my team, my players, not a medical room full of players. I want a pitch full of players.

“Of course, as a squad, the main thing is to keep our very good players and after that improve the squad.

“Are we going to buy 10 players? No. Are we going to buy players for £100m? No. We are going to improve.”