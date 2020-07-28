Nana Gives Female Teams Green Light 

President Akufo-Addo has given clearance to the country’s female national teams to resume training ahead of their respective FIFA and CAF-sanctioned matches.

In his 14th national address on Covid-19, the President lifted the ban on the female sides but cautioned them to observe all the pandemic protocols.

As a result, administrators of the Women’s League Board have lauded the President’s decision and have promised to stick to his directive on Covid-19.

He said, “Our female U-20 and U-17 national football teams have been given the clearance to go into their respective training camps to begin preparations towards their FIFA and CAF-sanctioned international matches, which begin in September.”

“While in training, the playing, technical and management teams must observe strictly all the protocols issued by Government, CAF and FIFA against COVID-19.

“All other team and contact sports, and competitive sporting events remain suspended till further notice,” the President added.

The Vice Chairperson of the Women’s League Board, Rosalind K. Amoh, who described the news as refreshing, said, “The Maidens (U-17) would be playing their qualifiers in September while the Black Princesses (U-20) would also resume the qualifiers.”

She said the qualifier stirred the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to write to the government to clear the teams to resume training.

Rosalind Amoh hinted that all the players will be tested before they are admitted to camp for training, but cautioned that no visitors will be allowed at camp.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum