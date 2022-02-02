Movie Producers Took Advantage Of Me & My Colleagues-Yvonne Nelson

Yvonne Nelson

Actress Yvonne Nelson has stated that she and a number of her colleagues, she started acting with didn’t have the best of treatment from movie producers.

According to her, producers at the time took advantage of them and didn’t pay them what they deserved as actors.

In an interview with Metro TV on Monday, she said she was not replicating that behaviour now that she is also a producer.

“We were cheated. I believe the producers back in the day took advantage of us. We deserved more and we didn’t get it. To me as a producer I have learnt not to step on anyone’s toes to treat people better, to pay people, to feed my cast, my crew…so yeah it’s better with me. I don’t know about others but as a producer, I do my best. I don’t get investors, I fund my movies,” she indicated.

Yvonne was responding to a question about her experience as an actress and producer when she made the statement.

The leggy actress currently has a movie coming up titled The Men We Love.

The new movie is a beautiful tale of four ladies; Maria, Samantha, Shantel and Michelle who are not related by blood or anything remotely close to it but all they share in common is their femininity, embitterment and craving for their psychological and emotional freedom.

It stars an array of actors including Majid Michel, James Gardiner, veteran actress Eunice Banini, TikTok star; Jackline Mensah, Regina Van-Helvert, Comedian Hogan, Angela Bamford and Yvonne Nelson.

The rest are Nana Ansomah, Nana Made In China, Kweku Elliot and Sophia Kalorizos among others.

The movie is set to premiere on Valentine’s Day, Monday, February 14 at Silverbird Cinemas at the Accra Mall at 7 pm.

By Francis Addo