Moving Truck Kills 6-Year-Old Girl

The vehicle. INSET: The deceased covered with plantain leaves

A tipper truck allegedly belonging to Western Transport Service on Monday, June 2, 2025, knocked a six-year-old girl to death at Kwesimintsim, near Takoradi in the Western Region.

The girl, who is yet to be identified, was a class one pupil of Freeman Methodist Basic School at Kwesimintsim.

Reports say, after school hours, the young girl with three of her classmates were crossing the road to the other side, but unfortunately the moving truck run over her, killing her instantly.

According to eyewitnesses, two of the three pupils were the first to cross the road, which is currently under reconstruction.

“So the deceased, who was the youngest among them, seeing that the older ones have crossed the road to the other side also tried to do same.

“But unfortunately, she was hit by the side of the truck, which was moving from Kwesimintsim and heading towards a community called ‘Sawmill’, and the little girl landed under the truck, which smashed her head beyond recognition,” the eyewitnesses narrated.

They indicated that after the sad incident, the driver of the truck went to the Kwesimintsim police station to report himself to the police.

The ‘spare driver’ of the truck, James Amissah, told journalists that the truck driver tried to save the little girl but to no avail.

“I can say that it was not the fault of the driver, but it has happened,” he added.

He appealed for a zebra crossing at the junction of the school, to prevent similar incident in future.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi