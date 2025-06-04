Suspect Arrested For Narcotics Possession

The suspect

The National Highway Patrol Unit of the Ghana Police Service has arrested Ernest Mohamed Adjiri for unlawful possession of narcotic drugs in the Greater Accra Region.

Through a special intelligence operation, police officers retrieved 120 slabs of compressed dried leaves suspected to be narcotic drugs, concealed in three fertiliser sacks on board a Hyundai i10 taxi cab with registration number GW 9832-22.

The suspect admitted ownership of the items during interrogation. He is currently in police custody and will face court proceedings.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke