Camidoh Returns With ‘Ayekoo’ & ‘Your Ghost’

Camidoh

Award-winning Afro Pop/R&B artiste, Camidoh, makes a powerful return with two brand new singles, ‘Ayekoo’ and ‘Your Ghost,’ offering a first glimpse into his upcoming six-track EP, titled ‘Trustn God’.

This deeply personal body of work captures Camidoh’s experiences throughout 2024 into 2025, a period defined by trials, transformation, and a renewed sense of faith.

With raw emotion and spiritual undertones, ‘Trustn God’ invites listeners on a profound journey of reflection and hope.

‘Ayekoo’ is an uplifting anthem of gratitude and resilience, while ‘Your Ghost’ explores themes of love, loss, and the lingering presence of memory.

Together, these tracks reflect Camidoh’s signature style, melding heartfelt storytelling with a genre-bending Afro Pop / R&B sound.

On ‘Trustn God’, which is expected to drop on July 18, Camidoh will deliver an authentic expression of faith, healing, and human emotion, resonating deeply with people navigating their own paths of struggle and hope.