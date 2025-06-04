Dada KD Family Meets MUSIGA

A scene from the meeting

The family of the late singer, Dada Kwaku Duah, popularly known as Dada KD, recently met with the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) to discuss final preparations for a one-week celebration in his honour.

The event is scheduled to take place on June 21 at the East Legon Executive Club.

Leading the family delegation was Nana Kaakyire Kwame Appiah, former Vice President of MUSIGA, who confirmed that preparations are well underway.

He expressed heartfelt gratitude to MUSIGA for their unwavering support during this difficult time. Nana Kaakyire also called for sobriety and respect as the family mourns, urging the public to refrain from sensationalising the circumstances surrounding Dada KD’s passing, to ensure he receives a dignified and befitting burial.

MUSIGA President, Bessa Simons, reflected on his personal relationship with Dada KD, which began in the early 2000s after they met in Germany.

“Dada KD was a fine gentleman—affable, humble, and immensely talented. He will be sorely missed,” he said.

President Simons reassured the family of MUSIGA’s full support in honouring the late artiste’s legacy. Dada KD’s repertoire included hits like ‘Fathia Fata Nkrumah’, ‘My Heart Goes Boom’ and ‘Odo Mu Anigye’.

The family delegation included Kojo Brefo (brother), Michelle Sarfoah Dwomoh (niece), Kwame Kenyase (brother), Henrietta Akosua Dwomoh-Mantey (sister), John Juran Oduro (nephew), and Daniel Oduro (brother).

The MUSIGA team was represented by S.K. Agyemang (General Secretary), Ahuma Bosco Ocansey (Director of Special Projects and Communications), and Brenda Badawiisi Zulfata Issah (Personal Assistant to the MUSIGA President).

The one-week celebration promises to be a fitting homage to a remarkable artiste whose music and spirit touched many.