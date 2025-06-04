UNESCO Commends EMY Africa Awards

Dr. Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo

United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) Representative to Ghana, Dr. Edmond Moukala N’Gouemo, has commended Carbon AV, organisers of the annual EMY Africa Awards, for years of honouring hardworking Africans on the continent.

Speaking at the launch of the 10th edition of EMY Africa Awards, Dr. N’Gouemo stated that over the past decade, the scheme has emerged as a dynamic, powerful platform for recognising, profiling and enhancing the achievements of African leaders who are making transformative contributions to society, from the arts to governance, entrepreneurship, and community service.

“EMY Africa is consistently celebrating excellence all around its own. In doing so, it has redefined the narrative of leadership in Africa, shifting the focus towards responsibility, impact, and service to others. This commitment to honouring those only with purpose and integrity is what makes Africa a force for good and ethical, an inspiration for young people across the continent, I would even say across the world,” he added.

Dr. N’Gouemo added that UNESCO congratulates EMY Africa on this 10th anniversary, a decade of elevating African achievement and demonstrating the enduring power of African identity, excellence, and unity.

He added that, often stories that reflect the strength, resilience, and integrity of the African people go untold, saying, “From the relentless commitment of EMY Africa, uplifting and celebrating African excellence has become synonymous with prestige, credibility, and empowerment.”

Dr. N’Gouemo further mentioned that through EMY’s innovative approach, it has expanded its reach and influence, ensuring that the celebration and achievement crosses boundaries and sectors by fostering inclusivity and diversity, highlighting the best in business, art, innovation, and social impact, and providing a platform for emerging talent alongside established leaders.

“For our focus on integrity, innovation, and impact resonates with your organisation, initiatives, and outreach programmes, fostering a community committed to Africa’s growth and prosperity while inspiring the next generation of leaders and women, and a legacy of motivation and aspiration.

“So there is no doubt why UNESCO will stand here, why the UN is standing with you, because we believe this is the way the future of Africa has to be built through excellence and demonstrating something great and beautiful,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke