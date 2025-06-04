Sankara Nationals FC, TF Exponential FC Earn Promotion To Division One League

TF Exponential players (up) and Sankara Nationals FC players lifting the trophy

SANKARA NATIONALS FC have been crowned champions of the Northern Region Football Association Division Two League after a hard-fought 2-1 win over Steadfast FC in a thrilling final encounter.

TF Exponential FC on the other hand have written their name in Upper West football history after clinching the UWRFA Division Two Middle League title and securing promotion to the Access Bank Division One League for the 2025/26 season.

Sankara National FC’ promotion marks a major milestone in the club’s development and is a reward for months of hard work from the players, technical team, and management.

It also underlines the club’s ambition to rise through the ranks of Ghanaian football.

“This is a proud moment for the club and the entire Northern Region,” a club spokesperson said. “We’re committed to representing the region with pride and making a strong impact in Division One.”

With promotion secured, Sankara Nationals FC are already setting their sights on a successful debut season at the national level, determined to continue their upward trajectory and raise the profile of Northern football on the Ghanaian stage.

In a similar fashion, TF Exponential FC completed a flawless Middle League campaign, winning all five matches to finish with a perfect 15 points — the highest among participating teams.

Their dominant run sealed their place in Ghana’s second-tier football league and marked a landmark achievement for the Nadowli Football District.

Before their Middle League triumph, TF Exponential FC had already impressed with an unbeaten record in 18 group-stage matches, a testament to their discipline, consistency, and ambition throughout the season.

Their promotion is not only historic — as the first-ever club from the Nadowli District to reach Division One — but also a moment of immense pride for the local community and the broader Upper West Region.

Club officials and supporters have praised the team’s commitment and fighting spirit, with hopes now turning to a successful campaign in the national league.

By Wletsu Ransford