MP Escapes Death In Accident

Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru

The Member of Parliament for Nanton, Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru, on Friday narrowly escaped death after his vehicle was involved in an accident.

The lawmaker, who is also the Deputy Minister for Food and Agriculture in charge of crops, was allegedly on his way to Parliament to vote when the accident occurred.

He was allegedly injured and was rushed to Parliament in an ambulance to notify the House leadership before being taken to a hospital, DAILY GUIDE gathered.

The House was debating four key tax bills introduced by the government, which needed his presence in Parliament.

It is unclear how or where the mishap occurred.

Alhaji Mohammed Hardi Tufeiru is an astute academic and an accomplished accountant, from the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), and holds MBA in Accounting from the University of Ghana and a Bachelor of Commerce degree from University of Cape Coast.

Alhaji Hardi Tufeiru served on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as a Deputy Ranking Member and a member of the Committee on Environment, Science and Technology during the 7th Parliament. This same period, he was also a delegate of the African Parliamentary Union.

He served on the Board of Petroleum Commission Ghana (2017 – 2021) and chaired the Finance and Local Content Committees of the board. He also served on the Audit Committee of the Board of Ghana Gas Company Ltd from 2017 to 2021. Between 2008 and 2016, he served on the Audit Reports Implementation Committee of various tertiary institutions including University for Development Studies and Tamale Technical University. He was the Head of Internal Audit Department of the Tamale Technical University from 2007 to 2016. He lectured in Accounting, Taxation, Cost & Management Accounting, Auditing, MIS, Public Sector Accounting and Quantitative Methods at the Tamale Technical University and the Institutes for Distance Learning (University of Cape Coast, University of Ghana and Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology).

In this 8th Parliament, he is serving on the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) and the Committee on Local Government and Rural Development and Decentralisation.

He holds a membership of distinguished professional bodies such as the Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG) and the Institute of Internal Auditors, Ghana.

By Ernest Kofi Adu