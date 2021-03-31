MP Promises To Empower Bortianor-Kokrobite Youth

MP Sylvester Tetteh

The Member of Parliament for Bortianor, Ngleshie Amanfro, Mr. Sylvester Tetteh, has disclosed his intention to empower the youth of his area, to make them more relevant in society.

Mr. Tetteh, who was speaking at the commissioning ceremony of The Word In Action Church at Bortianor, stated that, empowering the youth would reduce the crime rate in the mainly coastal community, prone to vices due to tourism and other maritime activities.

“If you come through this constituency we are disadvantaged; the coastal stretch of this community, because of tourism, leaves behind a lot of social vices.”

He therefore promised, in partnership with The Word In Action Church, to begin the MP’s Empowerment Project soon.

“Human development is key to me and we shall partner to empower the young men and women”.

To him, the Church’s mission of transforming and raising visionary youth within its catchment area, falls in line with his objectives for the community, stressing the need for a strong partnership.

For his part, the Senior Pastor and Founder of The Word In Action Church, Pastor Mark Afrifa Mintah, said, in building the Church edifice, he took into consideration the need to raise the youth of the area into responsible and visionary leaders who would take up the mantle of the present leadership in future.

He maintained that, failure to train the youth into responsible adults, would eventually affect the nation and the church cannot be exempted.

The church edifice constructed by The Word In Action Church, with its headquarters in Houston Texas, has a magnificent auditorium with a Covid Protocol seating capacity of about 500 members.

The building, located at Ajasco Junction at Bortianor, also has a multipurpose centre, which is meant to train the youth, among others, to acquire leadership and entrepreneurial skills to help their families, the church and the nation as a whole.

As part of the commissioning ceremonies, members of the Church went on a float through some principal streets, amidst blazing brass band songs.