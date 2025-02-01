MP Urges Urgent Action on Tribal Conflicts

Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso North, Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, has raised an alarm over the increasing tribal conflicts across the country, calling for immediate action to restore peace and stability.

In a statement presented recently on the floor of Parliament, Dr. Asamoah expressed deep concern about the escalating violence in areas such as Bawku in the Upper East Region, Nkwanta in the Oti Region, and parts of the Northern, Bono East, and Volta Regions.

These conflicts, he noted, largely driven by disputes over land ownership, chieftaincy titles, and political affiliations, have resulted in loss of life, destruction of property, displacement of communities, and a disruption of local economies.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) emphasized the far-reaching consequences of these conflicts, pointing out that they not only exact a heavy humanitarian toll but also undermine social cohesion, breed mistrust between communities, and deplete national resources.

According to him, the diversion of funds towards maintaining security and rebuilding infrastructure further strains the country’s development agenda.

He attributed the growing tribal tensions to a combination of historical grievances, ambiguous borders, political meddling, and ineffective conflict management systems.

Additionally, he noted that the lack of comprehensive policies addressing socioeconomic disparities has contributed significantly to the rising tensions.

Dr. Asamoah suggested that resolving these conflicts requires a united, multi-faceted approach that engages all levels of society, including traditional leaders, security bodies, and civil organizations.

The MP called for a strengthening of local governance and the empowerment of traditional authorities to mediate disputes.

He suggested that the creation of an early warning and response system would be crucial in preventing the escalation of conflicts.

Dr. Asamoah also emphasized the need for national education campaigns to promote unity, tolerance, and coexistence, alongside efforts to address the underlying economic issues, such as lack of job opportunities and unequal distribution of resources, which fuel many of the disputes.

Furthermore, Dr. Asamoah urged the government to reform national policies, particularly in the areas of land administration and succession to chieftaincy titles, to reflect modern realities.

He also advocated for greater involvement of religious and civil society organizations, whose influence could be instrumental in mobilizing support for peace efforts and ensuring a neutral, inclusive approach to conflict resolution.

He appealed to his fellow lawmakers to prioritize peace and stability in Ghana, stressing that the country’s diverse cultures and traditions should be seen as a strength rather than a source of division.

He reminded Parliament that now is the time to act, as the cost of inaction is far greater than the effort required to resolve these conflicts.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House