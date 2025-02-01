Minority Slams Bagbin Over Selective Justice

Alexander Afenyo Markin

The Minority in Parliament has strongly criticized the Speaker of Parliament, Alban S.K. Bagbin, following his decision to suspend three Members of Parliament (MPs) from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

On January 31, 2025, the Speaker suspended Frank Annoh-Dompreh (Nsawam-Adoagyiri), Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli (Gushegu), and Jerry Ahmed Shaib (Weija-Gbawe) as well as one NDC MP, Majority Chief Whip, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor after an incident during the vetting of ministerial nominees.

The incident, the Minority contended, was a result of frustration over procedural irregularities and the Majority’s disregard for due process.

In a statement issued by the Minority, they condemned Mr. Bagbin’s actions as a blatant case of “selective justice” and an overreach of his parliamentary authority.

The suspension, they argued, was an unfair punishment that violated the principles of due process and the rights of the affected MPs to a fair hearing.

“The Speaker’s unilateral decision to suspend these MPs, without following the established procedures in the Standing Orders or allowing them an opportunity to be heard, sets a dangerous precedent,” the Minority said, stressing that the action was politically motivated.

The Minority contends that the disruption during the vetting process, which led to minor property damage, was not a premeditated action but a reflection of the growing frustrations within Parliament due to the Majority’s attempts to push through decisions without adequate consultation or consensus-building.

They accused the Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor of failing to maintain impartiality, contributing to the tensions that ultimately resulted in the altercation.

The Minority further pointed to inconsistencies in the Speaker’s handling of parliamentary disruptions.

They recalled instances, including the chaotic 2021 Speakership election and a brawl over the E-levy in 2024, where similar or more severe incidents had occurred without punitive measures being applied.

“Why, then, does he choose to impose harsh and selective punishment now?” the statement read, questioning the Speaker’s credibility as a neutral figure in Parliament.

Additionally, the Minority rejected the idea that Parliament should be a place of punishment for MPs standing firm on issues of procedural fairness and accountability.

They argued that the Speaker’s role is to facilitate dialogue and ensure order, not to suppress voices that challenge perceived procedural wrongs.

The Minority demanded an immediate reversal of the suspension, warning that failure to address the situation would set a dangerous precedent for unchecked executive power within the Speaker’s office.

“Parliament must remain a bastion of democracy, not an institution of oppression,” the statement concluded, asserting that democracy thrives on fairness and justice and that the actions of the Speaker undermined the very principles upon which the legislature is founded.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House