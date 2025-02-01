Gov’t Sued Over Appointment of New GRA Boss

A private citizen has sued the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government over President John Dramani Mahama’s appointment of Anthony Kwasi Sarpong as the Acting Commissioner-General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The suit filed before a High Court in Accra raises among other concerns, a potential conflict of interest.

Mr. Sarpong was appointed as Acting Commissioner-General of GRA following the resignation of Julie Essiam, on January 20, 2025.

Some members of the NDC have opposed the appointment, arguing that he is not one of the key members of the party who played a major role in their victory in the 2024 Presidential election.

A private citizen, Emmanuella Sarfowaah, has sued the government over the appointment, arguing that Mr. Sarpong still holds an interest in KPMG, where he is listed as a senior partner

She avers that his appointment as the GRA boss therefore raises serious ethical and legal questions.

She also avers that appointing a Commissioner-General in the absence of a Governing Council as of January 21, 2025, hence is unlawful.

“The Plaintiff adds that KPMG has or has had several FEE-PAYING contractual working relationships with the 2nd Defendant [GRA]with the 1st Defendant as its Senior Partner at least until 21st January 2025 or thereabout,” the writ of summons avers.

The plaintiff further argues that GRA is a statutory body with a Governing Council that must provide advice before the President of the Republic of Ghana can appoint a Commissioner-General.

Ms. Sarfowaah is, therefore, asking the court to overturn the appointment of Mr. Sarpong as it violates the law.

She wants “An order revoking the appointment of the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, by the President of the Republic of Ghana as the Acting Commissioner-General of the GRA,” the document states.

The plaintiff is also seeking a “perpetual injunction order against the President of the Republic of Ghana restraining him or any person acting by his authority from appointing the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, as the Acting and/or the Commissioner-General of the GRA.

“Further or in the alternative to relief e), a perpetual injunction order against the Governing Council of the 2nd Defendant restraining the Council or any person acting by its authority from considering and/or proffering advice to the President of the Republic of Ghana as stipulated under Article 195 of the 1992 Constitution in respect of the appointment of the 1st Defendant, a former employee of KPMG and/or a person with an interest in KPMG or a person who had an interest in KPMG, as the Acting and/or the Commissioner-General of the GRA,” the writ added.

Meanwhile, the court has directed all defendants to submit their responses within eight days of being served with the suit.

