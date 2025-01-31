US To Deport 156 Ghanaians

The Minister-Designate for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has indicated that a total of 156 Ghanaians are facing imminent deportation from the United States.

Taking his turn before the Appointments Committee in Parliament today, he clarified reports suggesting a mass deportation of 6,200 individuals from the US under President Donald Trump.

He also assured that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is working closely with U.S. authorities to safeguard the rights and dignity of affected Ghanaians.

“There have been publications that about 6,200 Ghanaians will be affected by the mass deportation by the United States. But from the brief that has been shared with me from the officials at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, they allay fears that the numbers are not that high and that currently, the official communication the ministry has received from Washington DC is 156, not 6,200, which face imminent deportation,” he stated.

Since Trump’s inauguration on January 20, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has arrested more than 3,500 unauthorized immigrants across the country.

The Trump administration has also begun deportation flights, using U.S. military aircraft to transport migrants to their countries of origin.

