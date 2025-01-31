Reconstitute Appointments Committee – Speaker Instructs

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has directed the Committee of Selection to reconstitute the Appointments Committee following disruptions during the vetting of ministerial nominees on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

Mr. Bagbin also directed the Clerk of Parliament to formally lodge a criminal complaint with the police to facilitate a full investigation into the incident to identify those responsible and ensure accountability.

The Clerk of Parliament has also been tasked with assessing damage caused to properties in the Appointments Committee room, with members found culpable set to be surcharged for repairs.

In addition, a seven-member committee, chaired by Emmanuel Bedzrah, has been mandated to investigate the incident and submit a report within 10 days.

The findings will guide further action to prevent similar occurrences in the future.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House