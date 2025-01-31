Speaker Constitutes Committee To Probe Vetting Chaos

Speaker of Parliament, Alban S. K. Bagbin, has established a special committee to investigate the chaos that erupted in Parliament during the vetting of ministerial nominees on Thursday, January 30, 2025.

The seven-member committee will be chaired by Ho West M P, Emmanuel Bedzrah, and is tasked with identifying those responsible for the disruptions and recommending appropriate actions.

The rest of the committee members are Kwame Anyimadu-Antwi, Gizella Akushika Tetteh- Agbotui (Mrs), Abena Osei Asare (Mrs), Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings (Dr), Vincent Oppong Asamoah and Bede Anwataazuma Ziedeng.

Addressing the House, the Speaker stressed that no public funds would be used to repair any items damaged during the altercations. Instead, he warned that any MPs found guilty would be surcharged for the cost of repairs.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House