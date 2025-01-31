Yemen Reiterates Support To Morocco’s Territorial Integrity

The Republic of Yemen reiterated its historical and constant position in support of the territorial integrity of the Kingdom and the Moroccanness of the Sahara.

Speaking during the 6th session of the Morocco-Yemen Joint Cooperation Commission, held on Friday in Rabat, the Yemeni Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Shayea Mohsen Al-Zindani, praised the efforts made by the Kingdom to reach a realistic political solution based on consensus, in accordance with the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council.

Al-Zindani also commended the international momentum in support of the autonomy plan as a realistic, serious, and credible solution and the basis for ending the artificial regional conflict surrounding this issue.

The Yemeni minister further praised the efforts of the Kingdom to develop the regions of Moroccan Sahara, which are experiencing unprecedented economic and social development, especially following the launch in 2015 by His Majesty King Mohammed VI of the New Development Model for the Southern Provinces of the Kingdom.

Source: MAP