Speaker Suspends Dafeamekpor, Annoh-Dompreh, 2 Others Over Vetting Chaos

Alban Bagbin

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has suspended four Members of Parliament (MPs) for two weeks following the chaotic incident that occurred during Thursday’s vetting of ministerial nominees by the Appointments Committee.

The suspended MPs include the two chief Whips for both the Minority and Majority caucuses, Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor and Frank Annoh-Dompreh, as well as Alhassan Sulemana Tampuli and Jerry Ahmed Shaib.

The suspension takes effect immediately.

It comes after an incident the Speaker described as an embarrassment to the institution of Parliament.

Speaker Bagbin directed the Parliamentary Marshal to prevent the suspended MPs from entering the chamber for the period.

The speaker made it clear that such behaviour would not be tolerated and warned of further action should similar incidents arise in the future.

During his statement, he expressed his disappointment over the actions of the MPs involved.

He emphasised that their conduct was unbecoming of Members of Parliament and said the incident had brought shame to the legislative body.

He further explained that the suspension was necessary to maintain order and discipline within the parliamentary proceedings, which he said had been severely undermined by the actions of the MPs.

He also alluded to the possibility of additional consequences if such disruptions continue.

He assured the public that Parliament would take a firm stand against any actions that could harm its reputation and disrupt its work.

A Daily Guide Report