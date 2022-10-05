Mpreaso Gets New Queen Mother

A businesswoman, Comfort Asomani, has been enstooled as the new Queenmother for Mpreaso Traditional Area in the Kwahu South Municipality of the Eastern Region, with the name Nana Agyekumwaa Piese II.

The new queen mother succeeded the late queen who was buried last year.

A colorful ceremony was held over the weekend at Mpreaso to outdoor the queen with traditional rites performed to seal her queenship and recognition.

In her acceptance speech, Nana Agyekumwaa Piese thanked the people, and pledged to establish a rehabilitation center for the youth and other employed youth can also be trained to acquire skills.

She further promised that peace will prevail in Mpraeso and therefore urged the youth to remain calm and desist from any unlawful act.

BY Daniel Bampoe