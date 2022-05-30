MP’s Boy Caged Over GH¢800k Recruitment Scam

Emmanuel Adjei Anwhere

AN AIDE to the Member of Parliament (MP) for Atwima-Nwabiagya South Constituency in the Ashanti Region, Emmanuel Adjei Anwhere, is cooling off in prison remand for engaging in a recruitment scam.

Prince Asiedu Afriyie has been remanded into prison custody by the Nkawie Circuit Court presided over by his Honour Nana Brew for taking various sums of money from residents in the area amounting to over GH¢800,000, with the promise of recruiting them into the various security agencies.

He is set to reappear on June 7, 2022, charged with defrauding by false pretenses.

A complainant in the case indicated that the suspect took over GH¢100,000 from her alone under the guise of facilitating the recruitment of relations into various security agencies, but failed to fulfil his part of the bargain.

Prince Asiedu Afriyie was also reported to have taken various sums from different persons both in the Greater Accra and Ashanti regions after which he was said to have gone into hiding and his whereabouts unknown.

An official complaint was subsequently lodged with the police, who declared him wanted and published his image, after which he handed himself in and was arraigned before court and subsequently remanded.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has disclosed that the suspect stopped working for him in 2020 when he enrolled into the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) School of Law.

“The issue of Prince Asiedu Afriyie engaging in employment scam, fraud and money extortion came to my attention few weeks ago. “Consequently, Mr. Prince Asiedu Afriyie (Kofi Juantuah) has been arrested twice in relation to the subject matter in Accra and Kumasi.

“Kindly take notice that the aforesaid Prince Asiedu Afriyie does not work under me or under my instructions. Any purported act attributed to me or associated with my name is without my consent and authorisation. The public and especially constituents of Atwima-Nwabiagya South are advised to desist from transacting any business with me through the said Prince Asiedu Afriyie,” he said in a disclaimer.

But some of victims of the scam who would not take the excuse of their lawmaker, in local radio interviews asked, “You claimed Afriyie stopped working with you as PA, did you communicate Kofi’s resignation to the public prior to this mayhem? As a lawmaker did you officially introduce your new PA to your constituents? If not, you deliberately abetted Kofi to scam the public. You stated that, Kofi was replaced by Benjamin Kuffour-Bonsu since 2020, on what note did he assist you in preparing this current constituency delegates’ album?”