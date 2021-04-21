MPs Okay Central Market Project

Members of the Parliamentary Select Committees in a group photograph at the Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment construction site

THE SECOND phase of the Kumasi Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment project has received a massive boost as some selected Members of Parliament (MPs) have expressed satisfaction about how it is being constructed.

The MPs are made up of members of the Select Committees of Parliament from the Local Government, Environment Committee, Works and Housing Committee and Finance Committee, who toured the construction site last week.

The Thursday’s tour was to offer the MPs the opportunity to personally assess how the project, which is expected to be completed in 48 months period, is being constructed.

After touring the site and engaging the contractors in a lengthy talk, the MPs said they were satisfied with the way the contractor is executing the project.

The MPs, however, urged the contractors to be on track in order to complete the project in the stipulated 48 months period and also make sure that a value-for-money facility would be provided eventually.

The MPs also inspected the completed first phase of the Kumasi Kejetia Market, where it was recently reported that there were massive flooding after rainfall.

It also emerged that the roofing of the Kejetia Market was not leaking as reported earlier. Rather, it was detected that rainwater from areas such as KATH, Kumasi Zoo and Mbrom to Kejetia, which is a low lying area, caused the flooding.

The MPs therefore, admonished the KMA to, without delay, send their recommendations to stop the floods to the government.

The MPs said the massive Kejetia Market should not suffer leakage problems, therefore they (MPs) would support any recommendation that the KMA would send to government to help stop the floods menace.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, who took the MPs around, stated that he was also impressed about the professional work being executed by the contractors.

He said the contractors had appealed to the KMA to work and ensure that other traders that were still occupying some of the lands at the Central Market, would be relocated to enable them execute the project in peace.

The Local Government Parliamentary Select Committee also toured the Oti Landfill Site and the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant project and gave positive remarks about the two massive projects.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi