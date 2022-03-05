Mr Eazi Donates N5m To Stranded Africans In Russia-Ukraine War

Mr. Eazi

Afrobeat musician, Mr. Eazi, has donated N5m to aid Africans stranded in Ukraine.

Comedian Craze Clown made this known in a post shared via his Twitter handle according to Dailypost Nigeria.

Appreciating the singer for his humanitarian act, the media personality called on other celebrities and well-meaning individuals to replicate Mr Eazi’s gesture.

He wrote; “Thank you soooo much @mreazi for the huge donation of 5m naira to help African students stranded in Ukraine.

“Please I urge everyone that can help one way or the other to do so… I’ll be sharing more links you can donate to.

“All Help is needed at this point, it’s a lot.”

The first batch of Nigerians, especially students stranded due to the Russian attack on Ukraine arrived in Abuja on Friday.

Some Africans; including Nigerians, Ghanaians were able to cross to Poland, Hungary and Romania while seeking safety.