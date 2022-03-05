Abena Korkor Allegedly Banned By Accra Hotel

Mental health advocate, Abena Korkor, has allegedly been banned by a hotel in Accra.

She won’t be granted access to the prestigious hotel if she wants the services of the facility.

Even though it hasn’t been established which hotel in Accra has placed the ban on the former TV3 presenter, photos of her have been posted on the notice board of the hotel with a note warning staff not to allow her to gain access to the hotel.

The note read: “Abena Korkor Must not be allowed in this hotel until further notice.”

The alleged ban follows Abena’s decision to expose all men she had slept with and those sliding into her DM to make advances at her.

On Friday Abena in a video she shared and subsequently deleted on her Instagram denied knowledge of any hotel banning her.