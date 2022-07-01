MTN Ashantifest Soccer Ends On High

Nii Adotey Mingle (L) presenting the trophy to the skipper of the winning side

Old Tafo posted an emphatic 4-1 win over Asokwa to emerge champions of the 2022 MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament at the Baba Yara Stadium on Sunday.

Striker Wawudu Ibrahim’s hat trick and a goal from Richard Addai was enough to win them the coveted trophy.

Evans Sarfo only managed a consolation for Asokwa.

The winners also pocketed GH¢20,000, gold medals, airtime as well as appearance fee of GH¢1,000.

The losing finalists also received GH¢10,000, silver medals, airtime and appearance fee of GH¢1,000 as the prize for the first runner up.

Tech, who beat Dichemso 2-1 to place third, also received GH¢5,000, silver medals, airtime, and same appearance fee for their efforts. All 12 teams that participated in the tournament received appearance fee and a set of jerseys.

The teams were Old Tafo, Tech, Abrepo, Asokore Mampong, Fante New Town and Dichemso.

The rest were Bantama, Asafo, Suame, Asokwa and Aboabo.

The match was a curtain raiser to the finals of the MTN FA Cup which saw Accra Hearts of Oak beat Bechem United 2-1 to defend their title.

The Ashantifest Community Soccer Tournament began with the preliminaries at the Bantama and Atonsu Astro Turfs before the grand finale at the Baba Yara Stadium.

The General Manager of MTN Northern Business District, Nii Adotey Mingle, said the tournament was very successful and competition was top notch.

“We look forward to involving more communities and make the event more popular to help unearth talents for the national teams and the Premier League,” he stated.

He promised MTN’s determination to improve the standards of the Ashantifest and make it more popular to attract indigenes both home and abroad with a higher level of publicity.

“This will boost tourism in the region and help serve a huge economic value to the people in the Ashanti Region,” he emphasised.

On his part, the Best Player of the Tournament, Issaka Konda said he was excited to win the award, and called for more of such competitions to be organised within the communities.

He also praised his team for winning the ultimate prize, adding that they had prepared very well for the competition and would look forward to retaining the title next year.