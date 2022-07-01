Nana Akomea Denies Political Slant

Former Minister for Information, Nana Akomea says a report by some blogs on his comment about unfulfilled promises made by politicians amounted to misrepresentation of the facts.

According to him, the caption chosen by the online sites that he said he is embarrassed at the economic hardships of today is “clearly a wrong slant” that is “not borne out by the accompanying clip.”

In a reaction to the news story, Mr. Akomea indicated that the attribution was “wrong and misplaced,” adding that “like they say, oftentimes, the news is not what one says, but what one is reported to have said.”

“I hope the wrong slant is not a deliberate political ploy. If it is, l can assure those behind it that l am not fazed at all,” he intimated.

He explained, “Since yesterday, I have seen a clip of a TV discussion I had with Randy Abbey and Okudzeto Ablakwa last Friday. The issue we discussed in the clip was about unfulfilled promises made by politicians and political parties.”

Nana Akomea stated that he agreed to a question by the host that the non-fulfillment of promises is an embarrassment, adding, “I also said that since promises made by politicians and political parties fall within sector ministries, questions about non fulfillment can best be answered by people who are in or have been in charge of the relevant sectors.”

“As l have indicated, and as is clear in the clip, the issue being discussed was about unfulfilled promises,” he insisted and continued that “indeed, when the host later alluded to economic hardships today, I reminded him about the devastating impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on all the economies in the world today.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu