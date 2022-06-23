MTN Ashantifest Soccer Underway

FLASHBACK: Winners of last year’s edition

This year’s MTN Ashantifest Community Soccer competition got off to a flying start yesterday in Kumasi.

At stake for the winner is GH¢20,000, a trophy, medals, airtime, and appearance fee of GH¢1,000.

The second placed team will pocket GH¢10,000, medals, airtime, appearance fee of GH¢1,000, and the third place will pocket GH¢5,000, medals, airtime, appearance fee of GH¢1,000. The fourth place will go home with GH¢2,000, airtime, and appearance fee of GH¢1,000.

All 12 participating teams will receive appearance fee of GH¢1,000 each and jerseys.

MTN will also reward best player, goal king, best goal keeper and the fair play team.

The 12 communities competing are Tech, Abrepo, Asokore Mampong, Fante New Town, Dichemso, Kotei Deduako, Bantama, Asafo, Suame, Asokwa, Tafo and Aboabo.

The event is aimed at rewarding customers in the region for their loyalty and support to MTN over the years.

“This competition forms part of the Ashantifest 2022 activities and it is our way of rewarding and engaging with our valued customers within and around the Ashanti Region for their continuous support to the MTN brand,” the organisers said.

Today, two groups will play at Bantama (State Girls) astro turf from 8am to 8pm.

On the same day, another set of two groups will play at the Ahinsan astro turf from 2pm to 10pm.

Tomorrow, two semi-final matches will be played from 8am to 12pm at Bantama (State Girls) astro turf, then the third place match will be played at 3pm at Bantama (State Girls) astro turf.

The final match of the 2022 Ashantifest Cup will be played at Baba Yara Stadium as a curtain raiser to the MTN FA Cup final this Sunday.

According to Adotey Mingle, General Manager of Northern Business District, MTN has created regional festivals over the past 12 years which have positively impacted several communities, and Ashantifest is one of such festivals.

Ashantifest is a month-long regional festival created by MTN for the people of Asanteman, to appreciate Asanteman for its loyalty to the brand and MTN business.

“I am happy to see that over the years, Ashantifest has come to successfully complement the festivals we have in Ashanti Region that showcase our rich culture and customs.

“To us at MTN, Ashantifest is a fine opportunity to engage with our customers to further deepen our relationship with our stakeholders in Ashanti Region. We also take the opportunity to educate people about our innovative products and services while soliciting for feedback on our services. This year’s Ashantifest will be a unique one,” Mr. Mingle concluded.

